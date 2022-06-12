Capricorn Daily Horoscope - June 12, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

Physical activities will keep you fit. A business deal comes through. Overseas contract viable. Your obviously unique way of doing things has caught the eye of someone in a higher position.
Lucky Colour: Red
Lucky Number: 3
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
What Centre's new ad guidelines means for endorsers
Explained: India and the Environment Performance Index
Experts warn of dangers of addiction to online gaming
Ukraine pleads for weapons, cholera spreads in Mariupol
Whackyverse | Interlopers among the fringe
'Eye won't blink': Bieber suffering from face paralysis
Sanjhi: The art from the temples of Brindavan