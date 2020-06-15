Capricorn Daily Horoscope - June 15, 2020 | Free Online Astrology

A day when you could make important insights. Siblings prove supportive, Withdrawing from a sensitive situation is not healthy. You need to communicate more to friends and colleagues.
Lucky color: Opal
Lucky number: 1
Lucky gem: Blue Sapphire
Off The Record - June 14, 2020
Sushant Singh Rajput's list of 50 dreams
From Guru Dutt to Rajput: Suicides in Indian cinema
Atlanta police officer kills black man; chief resigns
New China cluster raises fears for COVID-19 control
Scientists identify 3 COVID-19 disease phases
Sushant's unusual online presence before killing self