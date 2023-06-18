Capricorn Daily Horoscope – June 18, 2023 | Free Online Astrology

Today seems a good day to walk that extra mile for an older family member. Your boss has been very demanding of you lately. In fact you seem to be pulled in all directions. But today seems a good day to just chill and unwind with friends.
Colour: Moonstone
Number: 2
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Indian tennis at a crossroads
Indonesia Open: Satwik, Chirag enter doubles final
Phosphorous in Saturn's moon ocean may signal life
Sadhus from across India reach Jammu for Amarnath Yatra
Kourtney Kardashian expecting 1st baby
'Adipurush' earns Rs 140 crore at global box office
Schwarzenegger would 'absolutely' run for US Prez if...