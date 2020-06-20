Capricorn Daily Horoscope - June 20, 2020 | Free Online Astrology

Today you will pick up where you left off with someone from your past. You have been trying to please everyone, which has left you with little energy to please yourself.
Lucky Colour: Mustard
Lucky Number: 5
Lucky Gem: Blue Sapphire
The Lead: Empowering underprivileged children
In China's vaccine race, shortage of monkeys & weekends
Marcus Rashford and the footballer of the future
'Half of the world's children face violence every year'
Businesses urged to give refugees more jobs in COVID-19
COVID-19: Follow Karnataka model, Centre tells states