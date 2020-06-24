Capricorn Daily Horoscope - June 24, 2020 | Free Online Astrology

Don't be difficult or uncompromising. Someone may try to start trouble. Deal with such matters diplomatically. You may have to make some changes. Be prepared to use your charm and intellect in order to get your way.
Lucky Colour: Saffron
Lucky Number: 2
Lucky gem: Blue Sapphire
