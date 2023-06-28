Capricorn Daily Horoscope – June 28, 2023 | Free Online Astrology

Capricorn Daily Horoscope – June 28, 2023

  Jun 28 2023
Don't be difficult or uncompromising. Someone may try to start trouble. Deal with such matters diplomatically.  You may have to make some changes. Be prepared to use your charm and intellect in order to get your way.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 2
 

