Capricorn Daily Horoscope - June 4, 2023 | Free Online Astrology

Stand up for yourself before you end up falling over due to stress. Remember your strengths and draw on them. Careful what you say about other people's lives, you could end up giving away information you shouldn’t.
Lucky Colour: Ash
Lucky Number: 6
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
3.2 mn euros worth of cocaine seized in Greece
India's Oval-sized hurdle
Watch: Ukrainian soldiers dance on 'Naatu Naatu'
Coldplay's gigs the greenest due to renewable energy
Musk 'loves' his AI-generated avatar in sherwani
Odisha accident one of deadliest in Railways' history
Autos are a window to urban disorder
‘Mongolian Rhapsody’ surfaces a good 48 years on
NCERT textbook revisions and controversies under BJP
Navalny taunts Russian prison with bizarre requests