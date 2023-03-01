Capricorn Daily Horoscope - March 1, 2023 | Free Online Astrology

Capricorn Daily Horoscope - March 1, 2023

  • Mar 01 2023, 00:12 ist
  • updated: Mar 01 2023, 00:12 ist
Representative image.

Be prepared to counteract the damage that adversaries are about to create. Someone you least expect could be trying to make you look bad. Stretch the truth, and you may get blamed for something you didn’t do. Lucky Colour: Burgundy. Lucky Number: 1

