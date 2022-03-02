Capricorn Daily Horoscope - March 2, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

You'll be pleased with today's unexpected insights. What you thought all along will be proved right. But this not the time to say, I-told-you-so! Go by your instincts, and don’t sign any contracts today.
Lucky Colour: Plum
Lucky Number: 1
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
In Pics | Countries with most nuclear weapons
Ukraine war could affect Nobel Peace prize nominations
India’s Silicon Valley B'luru is minting millionaires
A hotter planet means a hungrier planet, IPCC warns
Chhattisgarh govt to buy cow urine from farmers
Great escape to the west: 19 hours of hope
Why Putin’s claim to rid Ukraine of Nazis is absurd