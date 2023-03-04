Capricorn Daily Horoscope - March 4, 2023

Capricorn Daily Horoscope - March 4, 2023 | Free Online Astrology

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 04 2023, 02:46 ist
  • updated: Mar 04 2023, 02:46 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

You are a hot favourite this day. Try to strike a balance. Loosen the purse-strings, let your hair down and rock! Don’t leave things to the last minute, but work on tying up all loose ends, as it will lessen the stress on you. It will help you make for a better working routine. Lucky Colour:  Velvet-black. Lucky Number: 2

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Capricorn Horoscope
Horoscope
Zodiac

What's Brewing

GSI survey discovers 7,000 new Japanese islands

GSI survey discovers 7,000 new Japanese islands

Spotlight on Agnostic, Success on Super Saturday

Spotlight on Agnostic, Success on Super Saturday

GNR, Arcitc Monkeys headlining Glastonbury with Elton

GNR, Arcitc Monkeys headlining Glastonbury with Elton

ChatGPT turns to manga in 'One Piece' author experiment

ChatGPT turns to manga in 'One Piece' author experiment

In Gulmarg's mountains, stray dogs accompany soldiers

In Gulmarg's mountains, stray dogs accompany soldiers

SpaceX Dragon crew enter International Space Station

SpaceX Dragon crew enter International Space Station

India to get its first foreign university campus

India to get its first foreign university campus

Woman scribe alleges harassment by Uber driver in Delhi

Woman scribe alleges harassment by Uber driver in Delhi

 