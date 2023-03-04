Capricorn Daily Horoscope - March 4, 2023 | Free Online Astrology

You are a hot favourite this day. Try to strike a balance. Loosen the purse-strings, let your hair down and rock! Don’t leave things to the last minute, but work on tying up all loose ends, as it will lessen the stress on you. It will help you make for a better working routine. Lucky Colour: Velvet-black. Lucky Number: 2
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
GSI survey discovers 7,000 new Japanese islands
Spotlight on Agnostic, Success on Super Saturday
GNR, Arcitc Monkeys headlining Glastonbury with Elton
ChatGPT turns to manga in 'One Piece' author experiment
In Gulmarg's mountains, stray dogs accompany soldiers
SpaceX Dragon crew enter International Space Station
India to get its first foreign university campus
Woman scribe alleges harassment by Uber driver in Delhi