Capricorn Daily Horoscope - March 8, 2023 | Free Online Astrology

  • Mar 08 2023, 01:19 ist
  • updated: Mar 08 2023, 01:19 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

Your close ones are confused about the promises you are making but unable to deliver. Don’t beat about the bush just state in clear terms today what is feasible for you to deliver. This way there is less confusion and misunderstandings to avoid. Lucky colour: Mango Lucky number: 6.

Capricorn Horoscope
Horoscope
Zodiac

