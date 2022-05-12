Capricorn Daily Horoscope - May 12, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

A younger sibling could demand time and attention. Much is happening in the career front - watch out for that office sneak. The stress you've been under starts to lift as a close one gives in. Get rid of what and who is no longer working in your life.
Lucky Colour: Topaz
Lucky Number: 3
