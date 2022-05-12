Capricorn Daily Horoscope - May 12, 2022

Capricorn Daily Horoscope - May 12, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 12 2022, 00:00 ist
  • updated: May 12 2022, 00:00 ist
Credit: Pixabay

A younger sibling could demand time and attention.  Much is happening in the career front -   watch out for that office sneak. The stress you've been under starts to lift as a close one gives in. Get rid of what and who is no longer working in your life.

Lucky Colour: Topaz

Lucky Number: 3 

Capricorn Horoscope
Horoscope
Zodiac

