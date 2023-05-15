Capricorn Daily Horoscope - May 15, 2023 | Free Online Astrology

CAPRICORN: (Dec23 - Jan 20): A younger sibling could demand time and attention. Much is happening in the career front - watch out for that office sneak. The stress you've been under starts to lift as a close one gives in. Get rid of what and who is no longer working in your life.
Lucky Colour: Green
Lucky Number: 2
