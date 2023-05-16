Capricorn Daily Horoscope - May 16, 2023 | Free Online Astrology

CAPRICORN: (Dec23 - Jan 20): You are sensitive to criticism. Conflict between desire and duty arises. Do not allow arrogant people interfere with your work. Transacting business, balancing your pay check and similar activities are emphasised today.
Lucky Colour: Snow-drop
Lucky Number: 7
