Capricorn Daily Horoscope - May 21, 2021

Capricorn Daily Horoscope - May 21, 2021 | Free Online Astrology

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 21 2021, 00:31 ist
  • updated: May 21 2021, 00:31 ist

Try to make peace with an old friend. Sometimes the past is best forgotten and a new path forged. Mars aspecting our sign makes you hasty. It is important to keep cool and analyse the situation.

Lucky colour: Gold                  

Lucky number: 1

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Capricorn Horoscope
Horoscope 2021
Horoscope

What's Brewing

5 Perfect summer desserts that satisfy your sweet tooth

5 Perfect summer desserts that satisfy your sweet tooth

Why the second Covid wave is hitting the young hard

Why the second Covid wave is hitting the young hard

World's largest iceberg breaks off Antarctica

World's largest iceberg breaks off Antarctica

Probable Titanosaurus remnants found in Meghalaya hills

Probable Titanosaurus remnants found in Meghalaya hills

Arctic warmed three times faster than Earth since 1971

Arctic warmed three times faster than Earth since 1971

Rohingyas battle Covid-19 symptoms with home remedies

Rohingyas battle Covid-19 symptoms with home remedies

 