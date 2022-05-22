Capricorn Daily Horoscope - May 23, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

Not a good time for investments. A younger sibling could cause worry. Love life perks up. The day could reveal important information about so-called friends. Get rid of what and who is no longer working in your life.
Lucky Colour: Auburn
Lucky Number: 5
