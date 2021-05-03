Capricorn Daily Horoscope - May 3, 2021

Capricorn Daily Horoscope - May 3 | Free Online Astrology

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 03 2021, 01:00 ist
  • updated: May 03 2021, 01:00 ist

A business deal or negotiation should be handled soon, if you are to gain the financial benefits. You may be admired by colleagues and employers for your diplomatic way of handling your work and those you work with.

  • Lucky color: Indigo
  • Lucky number: 3

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Capricorn Horoscope
Horoscope
Zodiac

What's Brewing

Assam: Cops stop BJP workers from celebrating poll win

Assam: Cops stop BJP workers from celebrating poll win

Trends show majority for TMC, cadres celebrate big win

Trends show majority for TMC, cadres celebrate big win

Tamil Nadu Polls: Interactive map

Tamil Nadu Polls: Interactive map

Kerala Polls: Interactive map

Kerala Polls: Interactive map

Assam Polls: Interactive map

Assam Polls: Interactive map

West Bengal Polls: Interactive map

West Bengal Polls: Interactive map

Elusive peace on the western front

Elusive peace on the western front

DH Toon | Is this Modi govt's plan B to tackle Covid?

DH Toon | Is this Modi govt's plan B to tackle Covid?

A hill and a deity: The search for Hanuman’s birthplace

A hill and a deity: The search for Hanuman’s birthplace

Scientists have stepped up to battle Covid-19 pandemic

Scientists have stepped up to battle Covid-19 pandemic

 