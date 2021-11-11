Capricorn Daily Horoscope - November 11, 2021

Capricorn Daily Horoscope - November 11 | Free Online Astrology

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 11 2021, 01:00 ist
  • updated: Nov 11 2021, 01:00 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

Unexpected expenses turn up. Travel plans materialise. A make-over is what your image needs now. Communication with siblings or neighbours may be restricted.

Lucky Colour: Apricot

Lucky Number: 2

