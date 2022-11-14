Capricorn Daily Horoscope – November 14, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

Relationships come under the spotlight and you should not worry so much about what others might think. Don't leave things to the last minute, but work on tying up all loose ends, as it will lessen the stress on you. It will help you make better working routine
Colour: Pink
Number: 6
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Kerala dhows, pineapples to make presence at Qatar WC
'Black Panther' sequel debuts with $330 mn globally
Modi 'bhakts' on a mission in Telangana
Charles III leads first Remembrance Sunday as king
British Indian WWII spy's story hits London stage
Iranian exile stuck for years in French airport dies
Exploring dazzling Dubai in a day