Capricorn Daily Horoscope – November 15, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

New knowledge, skills, a new job or even a new home may be in store for you. Do not be afraid to take risks, as they will pay off. Socially you may attract a new circle of associates and friends, a few of them unusual
Colour: Orange
Number: 3
