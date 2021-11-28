Capricorn Daily Horoscope - November 29, 2021

Capricorn Daily Horoscope - November 29, 2021

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 28 2021, 23:09 ist
  • updated: Nov 29 2021, 00:03 ist

Career-wise you shine. A day to be self-confident and assured. You are good – you know it, so tell the world about it. Time to moderate your food and alcohol consumption.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Number: 1 

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Capricorn Horoscope
Horoscope
Zodiac

What's Brewing

Man gets life term in India's 'fastest' rape case trial

Man gets life term in India's 'fastest' rape case trial

Omicron Covid variant brings low vaccination into focus

Omicron Covid variant brings low vaccination into focus

Over 30% Indian women justify beating by husbands

Over 30% Indian women justify beating by husbands

What makes the Himalayan-Tibetan plateau so unique?

What makes the Himalayan-Tibetan plateau so unique?

Unseasonal rains drown Karnataka's rural economy

Unseasonal rains drown Karnataka's rural economy

How Omicron, the new Covid-19 variant, got its name

How Omicron, the new Covid-19 variant, got its name

 