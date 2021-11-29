Capricorn Daily Horoscope - November 30, 2021

Be professional, and you will advance much more quickly. Your irritability will lead to family squabbles. A dominating woman will need to be tackled diplomatically.
Lucky Colour: Honey
Lucky Number: 6
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Who is Parag Agrawal, Twitter's new CEO?
UAE stops jail term for those bringing in cannabis
'Omicron' cryptocurrency rides variant rollercoaster
Where's the smile? Internet faults Sabyasachi again
Suniel Shetty was emotional when he saw 'Tadap': Ahan
Are new Covid-19 variants linked to low vaccination?
In Pics | Artists with most Grammy nominations
US bids adieu to Trump hotel that gave luxury & access