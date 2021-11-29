Capricorn Daily Horoscope - November 30, 2021

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 29 2021, 23:50 ist
  • updated: Nov 30 2021, 00:06 ist

Be professional, and you will advance much more quickly. Your irritability will lead to family squabbles. A dominating woman will need to be tackled diplomatically.

Lucky Colour: Honey

Lucky Number: 6

Capricorn Horoscope
Horoscope
Zodiac

