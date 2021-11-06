Capricorn Daily Horoscope - November 6, 2021 | Free Online Astrology

A day when you could make important insights. Siblings prove supportive, Withdrawing from a sensitive situation is not healthy. You need to communicate more to friends and colleagues.
Lucky Colour: Opal.
Lucky Number: 2.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
UN, UK vow to push youth climate demands at COP26
Mona Lisa copy to go under the hammer in Paris auction
'Sooryavanshi' movie review: Not worth the wait
Scientists wonder how much carbon oceans can absorb
Cost, literacy: Invisible bars to tackle digital divide
Curious Kids: What is energy made of?
Human brain cells not infected by Covid virus: Study