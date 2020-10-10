Capricorn Daily Horoscope - October 10, 2020 | Free Online Astrology

Be prepared to counteract the damage that adversaries are about to create. Someone you least expect could be trying to make you look bad. Stretch the truth, and you may get blamed for something you didn't do.
Lucky color: Burgundy
Lucky number: 8
Lucky gem: Blue Sapphire
