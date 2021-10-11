Capricorn Daily Horoscope - October 11, 2021 | Free Online Astrology

Time spent at the work spot brings you money as well as much happiness today. Travel could bring romance.This is an excellent time for working on confidence issues, your personal mojo needs a makeover.
Lucky Colour: Opal
Lucky Number: 4
