Capricorn Daily Horoscope – October 19, 2022

Capricorn Daily Horoscope – October 19, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 19 2022, 00:00 ist
  • updated: Oct 19 2022, 00:00 ist

Your high energy levels will keep you occupied with meetings, projects, chores and social outings. Watch out for petty, jealous people who may try to sabotage your good work or try to put you down.

Lucky Colour: Green    

Lucky Number: 1                                                          

 

 

 

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Capricorn Horoscope
Zodiac
Horoscope

What's Brewing

After 'PayCM', Cong warns of 'SayCM' campaign in K'taka

After 'PayCM', Cong warns of 'SayCM' campaign in K'taka

Deadlines and punishments: Ola Electric's work culture

Deadlines and punishments: Ola Electric's work culture

Japan researchers create AI enlightenment tool

Japan researchers create AI enlightenment tool

Worry grows for Iran athlete who climbed without hijab

Worry grows for Iran athlete who climbed without hijab

Kerala students develop electric car; win laurels

Kerala students develop electric car; win laurels

UAE's Meiyappan takes 5th-ever hat-trick of T20 WC

UAE's Meiyappan takes 5th-ever hat-trick of T20 WC

How app developers keep kids glued to screens

How app developers keep kids glued to screens

 