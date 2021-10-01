Capricorn Daily Horoscope - October 2, 2021

Capricorn Daily Horoscope - October 2, 2021 | Free Online Astrology

  Oct 01 2021
Travel will promote new romantic encounters Friends may provide means to your good fortune. On the flipside you may emerge lesser friendship and smaller bank account.

  • Lucky Colour: Jade-green
  • Lucky Number: 5 
