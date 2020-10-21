Capricorn Daily Horoscope - October 21, 2020

Capricorn Daily Horoscope - October 21, 2020 | Free Online Astrology

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 21 2020, 01:27 ist
  • updated: Oct 21 2020, 01:27 ist

Long due recognition for work done may come now. Family matters go smoothly. You tend to blow situations out of proportion. Go with the flow and don't let the unsettled atmosphere get on your nerves. Avoid any confrontations with colleagues.

Lucky color: Scarlet

Lucky number: 9

Lucky gem: Blue Sapphire

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Capricorn Horoscope
Horoscope
Zodiac

What's Brewing

Trump, Biden 'pooper' figurines steal show in Spain

Trump, Biden 'pooper' figurines steal show in Spain

Drought, hunger drive Nepal farmers to India

Drought, hunger drive Nepal farmers to India

Yazidi Iraqi tradition of arak-making from dates alive

Yazidi Iraqi tradition of arak-making from dates alive

Do presidential debates have any effect on outcomes?

Do presidential debates have any effect on outcomes?

'Some mouthwashes, oral rinses may help reduce Covid'

'Some mouthwashes, oral rinses may help reduce Covid'

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

 