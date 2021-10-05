Capricorn Daily Horoscope - October 5 | Free Online Astrology

Mixing business and pleasure isn't favoured today. Hyper-activity may make you stressed out. A day to charm your detractors. A project you've been working on for a long time concludes successfully.
Lucky Colour: Indigo
Lucky Number: 7
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
NASA images show polluted skies to engulf north India
Indian shop workers win the right to a chair
Revisiting the past wasn't hard: Mahesh on 'Breakpoint'
Key personalities named in Pandora Papers exposé
‘Major’ oil spill off California coast threatens fauna
Tobacco consumption on the rise in rural women: Report