Capricorn Daily Horoscope - October 5, 2021

Capricorn Daily Horoscope - October 5 | Free Online Astrology

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 05 2021, 00:01 ist
  • updated: Oct 05 2021, 00:04 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

Mixing business and pleasure isn't favoured today. Hyper-activity may make you stressed out. A day to charm your detractors. A project you've been working on for a long time concludes successfully.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Number: 7 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Capricorn Horoscope
Horoscope
Zodiac

What's Brewing

NASA images show polluted skies to engulf north India

NASA images show polluted skies to engulf north India

Indian shop workers win the right to a chair

Indian shop workers win the right to a chair

Revisiting the past wasn't hard: Mahesh on 'Breakpoint'

Revisiting the past wasn't hard: Mahesh on 'Breakpoint'

Key personalities named in Pandora Papers exposé

Key personalities named in Pandora Papers exposé

‘Major’ oil spill off California coast threatens fauna

‘Major’ oil spill off California coast threatens fauna

Tobacco consumption on the rise in rural women: Report

Tobacco consumption on the rise in rural women: Report

 