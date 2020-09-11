Capricorn Daily Horoscope - September 11, 2020 | Free Online Astrology

You need to keep an eye on your words and actions, as you may say or do things that follow you about for a while afterwards. Do not get involved in “sound financial propositions” or give loans.
Lucky color: Magenta
Lucky number: 3
Lucky gem: Blue Sapphire
102-carat diamond could fetch up to $30 mn at auction
DH Toon | Kangana vs Maharashtra, a recipe for war?
More cats may have Covid-19 than believed: Study
China's Covid-19 deaths honoured with memorial tablets
World wildlife plummets more than two-thirds in 50 yrs
A scan of 10.3 mn stars turns up no sign of aliens, yet