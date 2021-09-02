Capricorn Daily Horoscope - September 2, 2021 | Free Online Astrology

Getting through to other people is challenging. An improved attitude will make your present situation much easier. Take time to make the right decisions, and your career will take off with a bang.
Lucky Colour: Yellow
Lucky Number: 6
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Will the world formally recognise Taliban?
The man behind the rebuilding of 9/11's Ground Zero
Launching into space? Insurers baulk at new coverage
Heavy rains lash Maharashtra, Delhi: See pics
Karnataka pacer Prasidh Krishna added to Test squad
Why euphoria around Q1 GDP is misplaced
Air pollution in India may cut 9 years of your life
Staying in the moment could be Djokovic's way to Slam