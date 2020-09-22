Capricorn Daily Horoscope - September 22, 2020 | Free Online Astrology

Capricorn Daily Horoscope - September 22, 2020

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 22 2020, 00:15 ist
  • updated: Sep 22 2020, 00:27 ist

You are sensitive to criticism. The conflict between desire and duty arises. Do not allow arrogant people to interfere with your work. Transacting business, balancing your paycheck and similar activities are emphasised today.                                                                                                                          

Lucky Colour:  Saffron          

Lucky Number:   6  

Capricorn Horoscope
Horoscope
Horoscope 2020

