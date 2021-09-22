Capricorn Daily Horoscope - September 22, 2021

Capricorn Daily Horoscope - September 22, 2021 | Free Online Astrology

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 22 2021, 00:51 ist
  • updated: Sep 22 2021, 01:00 ist

A younger sibling could demand time and attention. Much is happening in the career front - watch out for that office sneak. The stress you've been under starts to lift as a close one gives in. Get rid of what and who is no longer working in your life.

Lucky Colour: Ash.

Lucky Number: 1.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Capricorn Horoscope
Horoscope
Zodiac

What's Brewing

'Religious groups in India see fall in fertility rate'

'Religious groups in India see fall in fertility rate'

A life and death question: Is Tesla's Autopilot safe?

A life and death question: Is Tesla's Autopilot safe?

'First Covid strain antibodies don't bind to variants'

'First Covid strain antibodies don't bind to variants'

A paw-some alliance: Kerala dogs get a wedding

A paw-some alliance: Kerala dogs get a wedding

How Virat Kohli overcame persistent back issues

How Virat Kohli overcame persistent back issues

Afghans shun fashion, barbers suffer under Taliban rule

Afghans shun fashion, barbers suffer under Taliban rule

 