Capricorn Daily Horoscope - September 4, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

Don’t be too dogmatic in your ideas. If you close your mind, you will inevitably shut out some people who could enrich your life in ways you don't yet understand. You need balance in your life.
- Lucky Colour: Wine
- Lucky Number: 1
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
The fast phenomenon
'Poverty decreased but social inequality up in India'
NASA Moon rocket ready for second attempt at liftoff
Serena Williams: From mean streets to Grand Slam queen
Chronicle of a fight for Hesaraghatta grasslands
Five magical moments in Serena Williams' career
DH Radio: Why do Bengaluru roads get flooded each year?