Capricorn Daily Horoscope - September 6, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

Say no to get-rich-quick schemes and 'promising opportunities'. A good friend may not deserve your trust. You start to see with clarity who you can and can't trust and you no longer feel scared of trusting your inner emotions.
- Lucky Colour: Beige
- Lucky Number: 9
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Sunak: Man who made history for UK-India living bridge
Key things to know about UK PM contender Liz Truss
New phones may come with satellite connectivity soon
India's Silicon Valley drowns after overnight rains
Brazil balances barbecues and forest protection
In Pics | Movies that celebrate teacher-student bonds