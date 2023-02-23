Capricorn Horoscope – February 24, 2023

Capricorn Horoscope – February 24, 2023 | Free Online Astrology

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 23 2023, 23:37 ist
  • updated: Feb 24 2023, 00:48 ist

Don't be too quick to react. Try to keep to yourself; Plan a move carefully. Major job changes or opportunities to get ahead professionally are apparent. For the single and the footloose, unexpected meetings and exciting friends.

Lucky Colour: Scarlet.

Lucky Number: 3.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Capricorn Horoscope
Horoscope
Zodiac

What's Brewing

Russia uses spam tactics in online war on Ukraine: Meta

Russia uses spam tactics in online war on Ukraine: Meta

What have Russia and China said about peace in Ukraine?

What have Russia and China said about peace in Ukraine?

19-yr-old youngest to be diagnosed with Alzheimer’s

19-yr-old youngest to be diagnosed with Alzheimer’s

Boney Kapoor shares 'last picture' of Sridevi

Boney Kapoor shares 'last picture' of Sridevi

How are war crimes in Ukraine being investigated?

How are war crimes in Ukraine being investigated?

Amazon brings male Alexa voice option in India

Amazon brings male Alexa voice option in India

Ukrainian paintings find safe haven in Switzerland

Ukrainian paintings find safe haven in Switzerland

'E-bandage' that speeds healing by 30% developed

'E-bandage' that speeds healing by 30% developed

 