Capricorn Horoscope – February 25, 2023

Capricorn Horoscope – February 25, 2023 | Free Online Astrology

  Feb 24 2023, 23:38 ist
  updated: Feb 25 2023, 01:37 ist

A younger sibling could demand time and attention. Much is happening in the career front - watch out for that office sneak. The stress you've been under starts to lift as a close one gives in. Get rid of what and who is no longer working in your life.

Lucky Colour: Ash.

Lucky Number: 2.

Capricorn Horoscope
Horoscope
Zodiac

