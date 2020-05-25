Capricorn Horoscope May 25, 2020

Capricorn Horoscope May 25, 2020

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 25 2020, 11:20 ist
  • updated: May 25 2020, 11:20 ist
Representative image. (Photo/Pixabay)

You may feel that you are walking a tight-rope, waiting for things to happen, however, this is only a temporary phase. Be patient and learn to go with the flow. Perhaps even a small sacrifice may be necessary, to achieve a greater whole.

  • Lucky colour: Mustard
  • Lucky gem: Blue Sapphire
  • Lucky number: 1

Horoscope

