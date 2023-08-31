Career as a mixologist

Mixology is a career you can pursue if you enjoy stirring up a new exciting chilled drink that appeals to the drinkers' senses. A mixologist's job differs from a bartender's, as bartenders serve the drinks. In contrast, a mixologist formulates interesting new cocktails drinks besides mocktails, sets up and maintains the bar, and ensures it runs smoothly.
Skills needed
To be a mixologist, one must have a sense of flavours, aromas, and nuances. An understanding of colours also, besides good communication skills, an understanding of people’s needs and a creative instinct which is a bonus in this profession. You must know food and wine spirits pairings, glassware, syrups, preserves etc., to impress customers with fancy concoctions.
One must be able to go deep into learning techniques and become a mixologist. To have an interest in the field of beverages is imperative. A background in science helps but is not essential. One must constantly be updating and learning knowledge of beverages from processes to profiles. Delve into the science of alcoholic drinks to know the subtleties of individual products, the palate of flavours, and the art of visualising and creating a drink. You must be passionate about garnishing and decorating the glasses to enhance the presentation of a drink. You must be able to satiate a customer's thirst and make a drink which is a sensory experience.
“There are many ways to enter the field of bartending and mixology. From studying hotel management to working in the hospitality industry. A Bartending course equips you with an understanding of beverages, their history, process and profile, mixing techniques and a solid base to grow your skills further," says Shatbhi Basu, a mixologist and a consultant.
Practical experience helps in better understanding the industry and developing an individual style. “Pursue the career with focus and integrity. Be the best that you can be to be a successful mixologist. A delicious cocktail can be compared to visual art, where taste, texture, colour, and presentation blend well. Learn constantly, and be open to change," she says.
"Remember that the customer is who matters most. Without him, mixologists would not exist. Practical training in bars and restaurants is most important, so polish your skills and knowledge while unleashing your creativity. The more you work with spirits and cocktails, the more you interact with customers, the better your instincts will get, and your skill set will improvise," she advises.
Job opportunities
Apart from conventional jobs in hotels, bars, pubs, clubs and restaurants, many more avenues are now open once you have work experience and become good at what you do. Today even cruise ships offer many opportunities. Bars worldwide are always looking for skilled personnel to enhance their outlets. Spirit brands need brand ambassadors to showcase their products. Alcohol-free brands of mixers, syrups, etc. look for talented mixologists to highlight their brands.
Bar specialists are needed in banquet and wedding bartending. With a few years of experience, you can begin to consult with bars looking for experts to upgrade their bars.