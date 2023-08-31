Career as a mixologist

One must be able to go deep into learning techniques and become a mixologist. To have an interest in the field of beverages is imperative. A background in science helps but is not essential. One must constantly be updating and learning knowledge of beverages from processes to profiles. Delve into the science of alcoholic drinks to know the subtleties of individual products, the palate of flavours, and the art of visualising and creating a drink. You must be passionate about garnishing and decorating the glasses to enhance the presentation of a drink. You must be able to satiate a customer's thirst and make a drink which is a sensory experience.