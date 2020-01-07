CES 2020: Acer unveils new 'Swift' ultraslim notebooks

At the ongoing 2020 Consumer Electronics Show, Acer unveiled two new ultrathin notebooks under its Swift series.

The two Swift 3 models are SF313-52/G, a 13.5-inch model powered by the 10th Generation Intel Core processors and the SF314-42, a 14-inch model powered by the AMD Ryzen 4000 series mobile processors.

The SF313-52/G comes equipped with up to the Intel Core i7-1065G7 processor, paired with Nvidia GeForce graphics, and promises a battery life of 16 hours. It also supports fast-charging, with the company claiming up to 4 hours' worth of use in a 30-minute charge.

It also features an illuminated keyboard and supports Wake On Voice, allowing users to interact with Cortana while on standby mode. Its connectivity options include a fingerprint reader that can be used in conjunction with Windows Hello, a USB Type-C with Thunderbolt 3. It also supports WiFi6.

The SF314-42 is powered by the Ryzen 4700U processor, which is part of the Ryzen 4000 processors that AMD unveiled at its CES conference earlier on Tuesday. The processor is built on the 7nm Zen 2 core.

The laptop pairs the Ryzen with up to 16 GB of LPDDR4x memory, WiFi6 and a 512GB PCIe SSD. It also supports Windows Hello and Wake on Voice.

The Swift 3 SF313-52/G will be available in March starting at $699, while the Swift 3 SF314-42 will be available in May starting at $599.

