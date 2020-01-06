CES 2020: MSI integrates HMI concept into desktops

Micro-Star International (MSI) has announced a new series of high-end gaming desktop for CES 2020, featuring Human-Machine Interface technology, traditionally seen in industrial applications.

The MEG Aegis Ti5 is configured with the latest 9th-generation Intel Core CPUs with Nvidia's 'Turing' architecture-powered GeForce RTX GPUs, which support real-time ray-tracing for new levels of immersive lighting in games.

The Aegis, in addition to the powerful CPU-GPU combination also features HMI integration which the company says, when used in conjunction with its HMI-supporting Optix MEG381CQR monitor, can help users adjust system performance on the fly to get the most out of their hardware. It also supports MSI's Silent Storm Cooling 4 system for thermal control.

The Aegis features support for up to the GeForce RTX 2080Ti, 128GB of DDR4 RAM, multi-terabyte high-speed NVMe SSDs, and is equipped with a 650-watt power supply. The price and availability details of the new MSI products will be announced at CES 2020 (January 7-10).

