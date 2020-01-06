CES 2020: OnePlus Concept One teasers reveal camera

Last month, OnePlus made a surprise announcement that it plans to unveil Concept One mobile phone at the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020 at Las Vegas (January 7-10).

Now, the company has released a teaser video revealing the imaging hardware of the OnePlus Concept One. In the clip, the device is shown to hide the primary shooter but gets visible only from a certain angle. OnePlus is calling it the 'invisible camera' and houses vertically aligned triple-camera with LED flash. The video also shows an alert slider on the side with gold-finish.

The company also adds that the device has color-shifting technology, meaning the shell will reflect different colour when looked from a different angle.

In another short 8-second film, the company shows a jungle tree in the night under pitch darkness, but there is some action going on. If closely observed, we can know that there is a Chamaleon and it snatches an insect on a leaf with the long tongue.

The company seems to suggest that OnePlus Concept One will have an advanced night vision camera feature and maybe reveal the second half of the teaser showing the entire video with more brightness.

Hidden for a sleek design, but always there to capture the moment when you need it. #OnePlusConceptOne pic.twitter.com/ziP6JG59v6 — OnePlus (@oneplus) January 5, 2020

We just have to wait a few hours really know what OnePlus has in store for fans.

