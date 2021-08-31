Chand Nawab puts his viral 'Karachi Se' video up for auction as NFT

"Karachi se log apnon mein Eid manane ke liye androoni mulk jaa rahe hain. Cameraman Kamil Yusuf ke saath, Chand Nawab, Indus News, Karachi."

These are the lines that made one Pakistani journalist an internet frenzy. Why? His style and the bite to the camera met with so many interruptions on a railway station that it made viewers watch it over and over again for just for fun.

The old video of Pakistani journalist Chand Nawab's 'Karachi Se' is now up for auction as NFT. The video is expected to fetch Rs 46 lakh.

In the 2008 video, Nawab is seen messing up his lines multiple times as people keep walking in front of the camera and blocking him, adding to his annoyance. The video became so popular that it was enacted by actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the film Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

The video has been put up for auction as an non-fungible token (or NFT) on a website called 'Foundation. App'. The minimum bid is 20 Ethereum Tokens, which amounts close to Rs 46 lakh.

The description said, "I'm Chand Nawab, a journalist, and reporter by profession. In 2008, a video of me surfaced on YouTube in which I fumbled while reporting Eid Festival frenzy at a Railway station. While reporting, I was contently interrupted by people, my fumbling and constant irritation made this video viral getting millions of views on YouTube and Facebook. My popularity again surged in 2016 when my viral video inspired Indian filmmaker Kabir Khan to create Nawazuddin Siddiqui's character in his 2015 blockbuster Bajrangi Bhaijaan. I got fame overnight getting a lot of love and appreciation from India and Pakistan especially from Bollywood star Salman Khan and other cast of Bajrangi Bhaijaan."