Changing the conversation

Sometimes even if one confides in their own, their freedom is bartered for “respectability”. This is exceptionally depicted in the 2023 Malayalam movie Kaathal — The Core directed by Jeo Baby. One knows several LGBTQIA+ people who are in heterosexual marriages for a variety of reasons. While some know about their partners, many non-queer people don’t and end up being in a suffocating relationship, especially cisgender women, who continue to have it worse in a cishet marital set-up. The way a woman takes the step in this movie while being sensitive about her husband makes Kaathal a moving watch. There’s a dialogue towards the end of the movie in which the character that Mammootty plays says how his father told him that “everything will be alright if [he] get[s] married,” as if it’s some conversion therapy. Is marriage a cure for a queer person?