Christie's previews September sale of Indian art

The auction house Christie's has announced a preview of its forthcoming South Asian Modern and Contemporary art sale that will be held in New York on September 21. This teaser gives an idea of the shape of things to come for the second season of big-ticket auctions this year.

Market watchers expect records for artworks in September auctions traditionally held by all the top houses. Two works of Indian art set records earlier this year at the spring sales in February-April.

An Untitled oil by V S Gaitonde had fetched Rs 42 crore at a Pundole's auction in Mumbai on February 24, becoming the most expensive work of Indian art ever. Untitled (Bull on Rickshaw) by Tyeb Mehta had sold for Rs 41.97 crore at a Saffronart auction in Mumbai on April 6, becoming the second most expensive work of Indian art.

The upcoming Christie's auction will feature works from the collection of Romi Lamba, an Indian-born Hong Kong-based business leader. Figuration is the central theme of the 85 lots being offered from the collection; Lamba is considered a pioneer who helped advance the field of modern and contemporary art in Asia.

The six highlights released by Christie's so far include the A-listers of modern and contemporary Indian art. These are: A Woman with Another Woman, a 1995 work by Arpita Singh, estimated at $300,000 – $500,000 (approx. Rs 2.39 crore – Rs 3.98 crore); That Obscure Object of Desire II, a 1982 work by Maqbool Fida Husain estimated at $200,000 – $300,000 (approx. Rs 1.59 crore – Rs 2.39 crore); Untitled (Brahma), a 1993 work by Manjit Bawa, estimated at $120,000 – $180,000 (approx. Rs 95.6 lakh – Rs 1.43 crore); Man in Kurta Pyjama, a 1990 work by Jogen Chowdhury, estimated at $50,000 – $70,000 (approx. Rs 39.8 lakh – Rs 55.8 lakh); Silence Please, a 1985 work by Atul Dodiya, estimated at $30,000 – $50,000 (approx. Rs 23.9 lakh – Rs 39.8 lakh); and Asiatic Library, Bombay, a 2000 photograph by Dayanita Singh, estimated at $6,000 – $8,000 (approx. Rs 4.78 lakh – Rs 6.37 lakh).

Works by other top artists be on offer, though their details have not yet been made public by the auction house. These artists are Anjolie Ela Menon, Pushpmala N, Vivan Sundaram, Anju Dodiya, Jitish Kallat and Ravinder Reddy.

"This is an extraordinary opportunity for collectors and connoisseurs of modern and contemporary South Asian art to admire and acquire works chosen by an important early collector," said Nishad Avari, Head of Sale, South Asian Modern + Contemporary Art, Christie's, who is helming the auction.

Romi Lamba began collecting thirty years ago when the best of the best was still available. The depth, breadth and quality of the objects in this collection are a testament to her discerning eye and prescience in seeing the brilliance of this art before the market fully took notice.

A selection of the works will travel to Christie's Mumbai for a preview from August 8-14 and to London for a preview from September 1-6 before being shown at the New York preview from September 16-20.

(The writer is a New Delhi-based journalist, editor and arts consultant. She blogs at www.archanakhareghose.com)