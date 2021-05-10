Clubhouse app is finally coming to Android soon; public beta version released

For more than a year, Clubhouse, the most popular drop-in audio app has been exclusive to just the iOS Apple App Store. While rivals such as Twitter, Telegram have already implemented the audio chatroom feature into their respective apps, other such as Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn is testing to bring similar features onto their respective platforms.

Last week, Makers of India-based Chingari, a short video sharing service provider launched their own version of the audio app dubbed Fireside.

However, Clubhouse is yet to release an Android version. Now, the company has finally released the public version (here). Select users will be able to test the new Android-based Clubhouse on their Android phone and send feedback to the company.

After assessing the feedback, Clubhouse will weed out the bugs and roll out the public version. The company is expected to expedite the process by the end of May.

"We are thrilled to share that Clubhouse for Android will start rolling out in beta immediately. We will begin gradually, with the U.S. today, followed by other English-speaking countries and then the rest of the world. Our plan over the next few weeks is to collect feedback from the community, fix any issues we see and work to add a few final features like payments and club creation before rolling it out more broadly," Team Clubhouse said.

With this, Android phone users will be able to finally experience original Clubhouse features firsthand.

As per the latest reports, Clubhouse's market value is said to be more than $4 billion.

