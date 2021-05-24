Clubhouse for Android clocks 10 lakh installations on Google Play Store

Last weekend, the drop-in audio app Clubhouse made its debut on Google Play Store. Citing reduced active user-base on iOS Apple App Store, industry analysts had indicated the app may not receive a good response from Android phone users.

Also, rivals such as Twitter, Telegram, and others had launched their own version of audio chatrooms for several weeks.

But, within a few days after the launch, Clubhouse has proven the critics wrong by registering more than 10 lakh installation on Google Play Store.

The Android version of the Clubhouse app comes 51MB in size and works on devices with Android 8.0 (or later versions).

It should be noted that Clubhouse has garnered 16 million downloads on iPhones alone so far.

With the Android version getting similar reception from the consumers, it is a positive sign for the co-founders-- Paul Davison and Rohan Seth of Alpha Exploration Co and the company can go ahead with the plan to monetise the service at the earliest.

It plans to help creators earn through subscriptions, tipping, and ticket sales. And, like other apps, a part of the amount may be cut as commission for Clubhouse.

For the uninitiated, the Clubhouse app provides an informative platform for all age groups and professionals who can join sessions to gain new insights on topics of their interest from the host.

