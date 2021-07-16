Clubhouse introduces Backchannel messaging feature

Clubhouse app which has been on Apple App Store for iOS devices for more than a year made its debut on Google Play Store less than two months ago.

By then, several high-profile social media app companies such as Twitter, Telegram had introduced their own version of the drop-in live chatroom feature.

Despite the competition and delayed launch on the Android platform this year, Clubhouse has received an overwhelming response around the world, particularly in India.

However, Clubhouse has a long way to go and will definitely face the issue of popularity saturation among users sooner or later. In a bid to avoid attrition, it has to bring new interesting value-added features to keep them hooked to Clubhouse.

Now, Clubhouse has introduced the Backchannel messaging feature that allows hosts to interact with co-hosts and listeners without interrupting voice conversation among the participants.



Users can text with hosts and friends in the chatroom. Credit: Clubhouse



For instance, users can coordinate with co-hosts to plan what question to ask next or decide who to pull up from the audience. They can also receive questions from listeners.

Also, if the listeners bump into friends during the Clubhouse live chat, they can message each other individually as well.

Clubhouse Backchannel supports both the group and one-to-one interactions as well.

