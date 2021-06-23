Clubhouse to bring internal private messaging feature soon

Though Clubhouse was almost a year late to bring the Android version of its popular drop-in audio room service, it has become a huge hit around the world, especially in India. Many experts predicted the euphoria around Clubhouse will lose sheen within a year, but it has grown faster than anticipated.

However, to sustain the momentum, it is imperative for Clubhouse to bring more value-added features to keep the consumers hooked to its app or risk losing to rival brands such Twitter, Telegram, Spotify and others who also have launched their own versions of live audio chatrooms.

Last Tuesday (June 22), Facebook too announced Clubhouse clone Live Audio Room on its social media platform.

Now, it has come to light that the Clubhouse testing a new messaging feature Backchannel that lets users text between people attending an audio chatroom.

Actually, it was accidentally released to a few people and a few took to Twitter to reveal the upcoming Backchannel feature.

Wow looks like accidental update of @clubhouse enabled in app backchannel & switch of side bar & full experience. Seems it’s rolled back now but from what I saw it was beautiful!! On stage > move to hallway > hit arrow > back channel popped up! @jowyang @GaryLHenderson pic.twitter.com/5bJfVlg7t5 — Brian Fanzo 🧢 Keynote Speaker $ADHD (@iSocialFanz) June 18, 2021

This is a neat feature as it will help users interact with fellow listeners or even the host without disrupting the speech mid-ray.

The new Backchannel feature will surely bring more value to the Clubhouse. If the company gives more prominence to user privacy protection, it is sure to give big tech companies such as Facebook, and Twitter a run for their money.

