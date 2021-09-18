Clubhouse to introduce 'Wave' feature to invite friends for chat session

Clubhouse made its debut in early 2020 on iOS platform and it was a runaway success among iPhone users. And after an year later, it was made available on Android and there too, despite the delay, was able garner millions of registrations.

Since then, it has improved the user interface and also introduced new features including Backchannel, a private messaging route that lets users text between people attending an audio chatroom without interrupting the host speaking in the background.

Now, Jane Manchun Wong, a prolific software developer is known for deep knowledge on app development has claimed that Clubhouse is testing a new 'Wave' feature.

Wong is known to reverse engineer an app to understand the working of an application and also unearth new unreleased features and she has been successful in revealing several unreleased features of Twitter too.

Clubhouse is working on Waves, so that you can slowly form a room with your friends when they all are ready instead of having them to chat with you right away (hi clubhouse ;) i love this idea btw) pic.twitter.com/OrODAC5GmI — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) September 17, 2021

As far as the Clubhouse's Wave feature is concerned, it will allow friends to create a room to host an individual or group chat.

The company plans to add the wave icon (similar to Facebook Messenger app) besides the user's profile. Users can tap on it to let their friends know that they want to chat with them and creates a room.

The new feature will further improve the user experience on the Clubhouse app.

